Dash (DASH) Price Hits $93.68 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Dash has a market cap of $989.48 million and approximately $124.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.68 or 0.00254486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,562,406 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

