DATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $758,362.77 and approximately $5,130.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00115243 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

