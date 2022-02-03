Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Receives Buy Rating from Small Cap Consu

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Small Cap Consu in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DTSS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 249.35% and a negative net margin of 725.72%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.
Datasea Company Profile
Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.
