Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $99,080.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

MSP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 168,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the second quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the second quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

