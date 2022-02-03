DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $988,636.03

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $988,636.03 and approximately $1.07 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.33 or 0.99859163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00293220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.