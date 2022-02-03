Dave Girouard Sells 83,333 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,406,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.41. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
