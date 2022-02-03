Dave Girouard Sells 83,333 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,406,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.41. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

