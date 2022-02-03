David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

CXDO stock remained flat at $$4.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

