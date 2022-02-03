DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.00. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 69,947 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTEA. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

