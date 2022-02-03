DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Shares Up 0.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $85.23. 285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

