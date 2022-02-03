Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-15.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.15. 451,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.30. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.