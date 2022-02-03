DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $16.49 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $16.49 million and $3.30 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.62 or 0.07133483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.61 or 0.99898087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054364 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

