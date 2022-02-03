Degenerator Price Hits $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00254741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

