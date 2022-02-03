Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.83% of Delek US worth $117,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,027 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

