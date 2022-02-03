Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,027 shares of company stock worth $12,444,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

