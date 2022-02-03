Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP William C. Carroll Sells 3,580 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,905. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

