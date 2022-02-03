Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.17. Deluxe shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 2,333 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

