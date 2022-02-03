DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 818.7 days.

Shares of DNACF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. DeNA has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

