Dent One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.92 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $241.47 million and $27.92 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00112618 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

