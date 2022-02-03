DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $730,921.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $65.97 million and $730,921.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00006790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.15 or 0.07168713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.37 or 0.99763617 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054460 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

