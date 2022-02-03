Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR SZG opened at €31.54 ($35.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.66. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

