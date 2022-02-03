Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $377.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.02. 16,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.91. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Saia by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

