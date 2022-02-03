Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.00 ($47.19).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.82 ($48.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.61. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.86 ($31.30) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.