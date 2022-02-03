Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,177. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $19,799,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.