Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.53 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.53 ($5.09) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.20).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.90 ($7.75) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

