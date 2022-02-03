Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Down 0.7%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 291,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.20 ($0.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £181.23 million and a PE ratio of -300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.20.

Dev Clever Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dev Clever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dev Clever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.