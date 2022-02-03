Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $2.14 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00005743 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $63,098.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 92.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00487839 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.