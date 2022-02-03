DexCom (DXCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXCM stock opened at $435.67 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

