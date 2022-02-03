DIA (DIA) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, DIA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. DIA has a market cap of $55.90 million and $6.59 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00114833 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

