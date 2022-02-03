Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.30. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 34,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a market cap of C$18.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

