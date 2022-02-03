Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. 48,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,514. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $134.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $3,276,332 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

