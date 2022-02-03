DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.54

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.54 and last traded at 3.61, with a volume of 50087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $2,828,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

