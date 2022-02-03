Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.