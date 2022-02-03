DIGG Trading Up 1% This Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $30,602.87 or 0.82737262 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $49,990.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.