Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DGII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

DGII traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 218,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

