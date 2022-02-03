Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $231.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $780,538.27 and approximately $231.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00279444 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

