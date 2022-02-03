Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 872,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

