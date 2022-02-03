DigitalBits Trading Up 22.9% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $330.95 million and $3.80 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00254512 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

