DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $288,849.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $288,849.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 78,843,639 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

