Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Up 5.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.18. 474,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,070,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

