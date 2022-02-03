Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.82. 256,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,954,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
