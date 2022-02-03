Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.82. 256,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,954,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,538,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

