DistX Hits Market Cap of $13,601.14 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DistX has a total market cap of $13,601.14 and $36,478.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

