Ditto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $881.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Ditto has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $881.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

