Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 1.2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$64.41 and last traded at C$66.66. Approximately 83,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 130,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$77.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.84.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

