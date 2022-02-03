Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.13 billion and approximately $428.21 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00293204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

