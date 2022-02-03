Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0-345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.84 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-4.02 EPS.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $85.29. 433,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,840. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

