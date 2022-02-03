Don-key Hits One Day Trading Volume of $539,791.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Don-key has a market cap of $10.11 million and $539,791.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00295906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,856,642 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

