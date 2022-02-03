Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Donut has a total market cap of $357,554.23 and $3,896.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

