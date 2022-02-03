DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 8.3%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.97. 9,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

