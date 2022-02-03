DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 8.3%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.97. 9,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
A number of research firms have commented on DV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.
In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
