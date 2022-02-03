DoYourTip (DYT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $175,390.46 and $9,785.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00339518 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006923 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.59 or 0.01223901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

