DragonVein (DVC) Trading 24.5% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $115,312.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,107.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00749527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00240964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

